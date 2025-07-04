Cowboy Roundup: Super Bowl inspiration, EDGE rushing surplus
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone has an enjoyable Fourth of July.
We are counting down the days until the team reports to Oxnard, California, for training camp, and waiting to see if the Cowboys make any moves to bring in camp bodies.
While we wait to see what the next few weeks bring, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Super Bowl inspiration
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wants former players to be in the building wearing their Super Bowl rings for inspiration.
“There’s such great tradition and history here with the Cowboys, and you talk about not just the Super Bowl trophies, but some of the great players,” Schottenheimer said. “We wanted them to kind of see our energy and our juice, the way we like to operate. They paved the way for the guys that sit in those chairs today. I mean they’re part of our family. It’s like having an uncle or grandfather, in some cases, that you can use as a sounding board. You can use as a mentor. Are they going to be friends? Hell, I hope so. But if they’re not, there’s experiences that they can garner from the likes of Randy White, Bob Lilly, Michael Irvin, Dat Nguyen.” -- NBC Sports
EDGE rushing surplus
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the surplus Dallas has at edge rusher and why it could be a problem for teams around the league.
Cowboys Quick Hits
