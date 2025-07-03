Who needs to improve more for Cowboys in 2025, Mazi Smith or Tyler Guyton?
The writers for the Dallas Cowboys' official website have been running through an interesting series this offseason called 20 questions. In this, they dive into the most pressing concerns, and several members of their staff give their take on the situation.
On Thursday, they asked which former first-round pick needed to make more of a leap in 2025 — Mazi Smith or Tyler Guyton. The staff was split on the answer, with two saying Smith and two going with Guyton.
MORE: Cowboys named ideal landing spot for surprising pending free agent
Tommy Yarrish and Kurt Daniels both said Smith, the team's first-round pick in 2023, was the more vital player. Yarrish stated that he could "change the entire trajectory of the Cowboys' defense" if he developed into a run-stuffer. Daniels said Guyton needs to improve, but added that they have alternative options and can help a left tackle. As for the 1-tech, he said that's a tough order to compensate for.
Kyle Youmans selected Guyton, saying it comes down to the quarterback. His position impacts Dak Prescott, so that's why he made the decision.
The same was true for Patrik Walker, who said his "reflux reaction says Mazi Smith," but protecting the quarterback is paramount.
"My reflex reaction says Mazi Smith, but as much as he needs to have a breakout year to level up the 1-tech role for Dallas, it doesn't trump protecting the blindside of an All-Pro quarterback and former NFL MVP runner-up who is returning from a season-ending injury that involved tearing his hamstring off of the bone after trying to escape pressure in the pocket." — Walker
Dallas has been phenomenal in the NFL draft over the past several years, but their selections of Smith and Guyton haven't panned out just yet. If either could live up to expectations, it would be a huge boost. If both did, they could have a special season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc