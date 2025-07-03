Dallas Cowboys cheerleader ignites heated debate following Pom Pom TikTok video
The work that goes into being a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader has taken center stage as of late.
The popular Netflix series, "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" has given fans an inside look at their lives, and led to plenty of debate about their working conditions. Front and center was the pay they received.
Now, a new debate has been sparked following a video from Abby Summers. The cheerleader posted herself on TikTok fluffing her Pom Poms, a task that proved rather tedious.
"Tonight starts pom pom fluffing time," Summers said in a video posted to TikTok. "As I fluff, I'm going to catch up on the rest of my 'Love Island' episode.”
She then began tying knots in the Pom-poms, which seemed painfully tedious. "You just keep repeating the process of tying in different directions until it gets fluffy.”
The most shocking part was that she hardly made a dent despite the time spent. Summers eventually claimed she was one-fourth of the way done before calling it a night.
This led to fans unloading on the Cowboys in the comment section of her video. The franchise was bashed for not only making them take care of their own Pom Poms, but they also have to wash their own uniforms.
One user commented, "DCC is literally so embarassing what do you mean you have to make your own pom-poms and wash your own uniform that you literally don't even get to keep when you retire ?!?!?!?! It’s a multi billion dollar organisation.”
Another asked why there’s no equipment manager, which feels like a fair question.
To be fair to Summers, she seemed to be simply sharing her routine, not trying to rile anyone up. Still, the questions are legitimate and it will be interesting to see if it leads to any positive change.
