Cowboys named ideal landing spot for surprising pending free agent

The Dallas Cowboys could fill a need by signing a cornerback who shouldn’t be available.

Randy Gurzi

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton warms up before the NFL game against the Denver Broncos.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton warms up before the NFL game against the Denver Broncos. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys lost an underrated starter this offseason when Jourdan Lewis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

With Lewis gone, they’ve been searching for their next slot cornerback, with DaRon Bland spending time in that role during minicamp. While Bland is likely to succeed in that spot, it could leave the Cowboys thin on the outside.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder says they should consider signing Mike Hilton, who is somehow still a free agent.

”The former Pittsburgh Steeler and Cincinnati Bengal has developed a reputation as a disruptor in the running game. He's racked up 66 career tackles for loss, including 12 in each of the last two seasons. On top of that, he’s produced solid or better run-defense grades from Pro Football Focus for six campaigns, topping out at a career high 91.7 in 2024.”

Holder assumes Hilton’s age (31) is what’s keeping teams from bringing him in. Still, he said he deserves a chance to compete, and could be exactly what the Dallas defense needs to stay on track this season.

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game against the Steelers.
Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

