Osa Odighizuwa learning from Dallas Cowboys' legend this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys are expecting big things from DT Osa Odighizuwa, who is taking tips from one of the best to ever play for America's Team.

Dallas Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa and defensive tackle Mazi Smith on the field in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa and defensive tackle Mazi Smith on the field in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
After a breakout season in 2024, there were concerns among the fan base that Osa Odighizuwa would leave when NFL free agency opened up. That didn't happen as the Dallas Cowboys signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

Heading into his fifth season in the league, Odighizuwa has already proven to be one of the top interior pass rushers in the game. He knows he can still get better, though, and was taking tips from one of the best to ever play the game.

ESPN's Todd Archer recently pulled back the curtain on what happened inside The Star during "Legends Day." Head coach Brian Schottenheimer invited several former Cowboys' stars to their facilities during OTAs, and Odighizuwa was thrilled to meet and get advice from Hall of Fame defensive tackle Randy White.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Randy White in action against the New York Giants during the 1987 season.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Randy White in action against the New York Giants during the 1987 season. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"I liked the way he emphasized the confidence that you need to have," Odighizuwa said. "What's the word? Just supreme confidence in yourself and your teammates. If you're trying to do something great out there on the field, you have to believe it first."

White didn't only have individual success, but was also a part of the Super Bowl XII team. He even took home the Super Bowl MVP award for his performance in that game.

Not a bad person at all for Odighizuwa to look up to as he looks to expand upon a brilliant start to his career.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

