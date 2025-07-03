Osa Odighizuwa learning from Dallas Cowboys' legend this offseason
After a breakout season in 2024, there were concerns among the fan base that Osa Odighizuwa would leave when NFL free agency opened up. That didn't happen as the Dallas Cowboys signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.
Heading into his fifth season in the league, Odighizuwa has already proven to be one of the top interior pass rushers in the game. He knows he can still get better, though, and was taking tips from one of the best to ever play the game.
ESPN's Todd Archer recently pulled back the curtain on what happened inside The Star during "Legends Day." Head coach Brian Schottenheimer invited several former Cowboys' stars to their facilities during OTAs, and Odighizuwa was thrilled to meet and get advice from Hall of Fame defensive tackle Randy White.
"I liked the way he emphasized the confidence that you need to have," Odighizuwa said. "What's the word? Just supreme confidence in yourself and your teammates. If you're trying to do something great out there on the field, you have to believe it first."
White didn't only have individual success, but was also a part of the Super Bowl XII team. He even took home the Super Bowl MVP award for his performance in that game.
Not a bad person at all for Odighizuwa to look up to as he looks to expand upon a brilliant start to his career.
