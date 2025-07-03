Dallas Cowboys warned to start 2-0 this season, or else
The Dallas Cowboys are aiming to bounce back from a rough 7-10 campaign, but the problem is that they are playing in a pretty rugged NFC East division.
The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions, the Washington Commanders made the NFC Championship Game and the New York Giants have definitely gotten better.
As you can see, the Cowboys have a tough road ahead, and beat writer Patrik Walker fees that it is vital for Dallas to start the 2025 season strong.
"They've gotta get off to a hot start by hopefully downing both the defending champion Eagles and the new-look Giants in back-to-back weeks to start the season with a 2-0 record with wins made more meaningful by the fact it'll give Dallas early tiebreakers against both of those teams," Walker wrote.
That is definitely easier said than done, as the Cowboys will open up the season in Philadelphia before facing the Giants at home in Week 2. Dallas has thoroughly dominated New York in recent years, and this matchup should be made much easier by the fact that it takes place in Arlington, but beating the Eagles on the road in the season opener is a difficult task.
Things won't get any easier for the Cowboys after that, though, as they will then have to travel to Chicago to take on the upstart Bears before returning home to face the Green Bay Packers. They get a bit of a reprieve with matchups against the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 5 and 6, although both of those games are away.
Obviously, it's always important to get off to a strong start, but that may be especially true for Dallas in 2025 given its rather daunting schedule.
