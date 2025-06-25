NFC East QBs, Dak Prescott, receive high praise in latest QB rankings
Every team has questions surrounding their franchise as we enter the start of the offseason. However, the Dallas Cowboys know exactly who will be leading their offense this season.
Dak Prescott was made the highest paid player in the NFL shortly before the start of last season. Now, he will be looking to show the front office and the fanbase that the deal was more than worth it after missing the majority of last season due to injury.
Prescott is on the comeback tour, but he will have to do it against stiff competition, not you, New York Giants.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders appeared in the NFC Championship last season, and a large part of that was behind the play of their quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels.
The NFC East is stacked with talent at the quarterback position, which is why Nick Shook of Around the NFL has the division as the third best when it comes to talent under center.
"For a division that commands big-market attention annually, this feels right. There is a new hierarchy of main actors, however. In many previous years, Prescott would be the unquestioned top quarterback among the four. Instead, after missing nine games in 2024, he's third among this group, according to the year-end QBI rankings, and is going to need a strong bounceback season to usurp the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year (Daniels) and Super Bowl LIX MVP (Hurts)," writes Shook.
The AFC West earned the number one spot. It's hard to deny Patrick Mahomes, who is the best player in the league. However, it could be argued that the NFC East has the best talent at quarterback.
