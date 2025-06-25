Cowboys Country

Cowboys roasted for ‘dull vibe’ in 2025 NFL entertainment ranking

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer wants the Dallas Cowboys to be run-oriented, which has them labeled as a boring team in 2025.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center at the Star. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Win, lose, or draw, the Dallas Cowboys have always been able to draw attention. Love him, or hate him, team owner Jerry Jones has built a marketing powerhouse with his team, which is why they’re usually featured in several prime-time games every year.

That’s the case again in 2025, including a Week 1 showdown with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Despite all the attention they’re sure to get once again this year, the Cowboys have been hit with the dreaded boring label.

MORE: 2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule: Full list of official dates

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz ranked all 32 teams in 2025 by entertainment value, and has the Cowboys at No. 19. His biggest knock on them is the expected offensive game plan from new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, saying that gives them a “dull vibe.”

”Jerry Jones might not enjoy it, but a Brian Schottenheimer offense likely to be rooted in the run game and play-action passes might give Dallas a somewhat dull vibe. But the George Pickens trade guaranteed some sparks – for better or worse.” — Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and QB Dak Prescott talk during the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott talk during the game against the Washington Commanders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While it’s true Schottenheimer wants to focus on the ground game, the Cowboys still have plenty of firepower including George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. They also have Dak Prescott back at full health, and he’s typically done well in the play-action game.

That should be enough to make them more interesting than Middlehurst-Schwartz is predicting.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender

Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle

Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News