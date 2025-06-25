Cowboys roasted for ‘dull vibe’ in 2025 NFL entertainment ranking
Win, lose, or draw, the Dallas Cowboys have always been able to draw attention. Love him, or hate him, team owner Jerry Jones has built a marketing powerhouse with his team, which is why they’re usually featured in several prime-time games every year.
That’s the case again in 2025, including a Week 1 showdown with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Despite all the attention they’re sure to get once again this year, the Cowboys have been hit with the dreaded boring label.
MORE: 2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule: Full list of official dates
USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz ranked all 32 teams in 2025 by entertainment value, and has the Cowboys at No. 19. His biggest knock on them is the expected offensive game plan from new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, saying that gives them a “dull vibe.”
”Jerry Jones might not enjoy it, but a Brian Schottenheimer offense likely to be rooted in the run game and play-action passes might give Dallas a somewhat dull vibe. But the George Pickens trade guaranteed some sparks – for better or worse.” — Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
While it’s true Schottenheimer wants to focus on the ground game, the Cowboys still have plenty of firepower including George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. They also have Dak Prescott back at full health, and he’s typically done well in the play-action game.
That should be enough to make them more interesting than Middlehurst-Schwartz is predicting.
