Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

This week, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2024–25 NFL season."
One of the stars of the series was Jada Mclean, who was in her fifth season with the squad. She was active in the team's campaign for higher cheerleader pay, which was revealed in the season finale.
The Palm Springs, California native quickly became a fan-favorite and fans have been eager to learn more.
Let's take a look at what we know about Jada.
UC Davis Dance Team Member
Before joining the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Jada had an established background in dance after growing up in her hometown studio, according to her DCC bio.
She later spent four years on the Palm Springs High School dance team and two years with the UC Davis Dance Team. While at UC Davis, she studied to be a Cosmetics Specialist for Dermatology Practice.
Then, Jada went on to pursue her professional aspirations in the NFL.
Inspiring by example
Jada she decided to audition for DCC to be an example for younger girls and be a strong representative of those who look like her. The Dallas Cowboys are also her "favorite NFL team."
She said, "I decided to audition for the DCC because it had always been a dream of mine to dance for not only my favorite NFL team, but on the best professional cheerleading team in the nation. I also wanted to be an inspiration to all the little brown skinned girls who don’t think that they can turn their dreams into a reality."
You can learn more about Jada and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season is seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
