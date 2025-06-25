Cowboys' dark horse MVP candidate for 2025 season
On paper, the Dallas Cowboys' offense may not look that different. However, the additions made this offseason tell another story.
The addition of George Pickens will drastically change the passing game, in a good way. But what about the ground game?
The Cowboys struggled all last season running the football, and Rico Dowdle's exit means the team will be looking for a new number one option out of the backfield.
RELATED: Jaydon Blue makes debut in Dallas Cowboys jersey at NFL event
All the talk right now is about if Miles Sanders or Javonte Williams will be the Week 1 starter in the backfield. But what if a rookie takes over the majority of the reps?
The franchise didn't select former Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue to just sit on the sidelines. The fifth-round pick will have to prove himself during training camp. However, there is a possibility that Blue could be a dark horse candidate to be the team's offensive MVP.
Blue was simply electric during his time in Austin. In his junior season, which was his last season in college, Blue finished with 730 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
The new Cowboys running back isn't just a threat in the run game. Last season with Texas, Blue finished the year with 368 receiving yards, which put him over 1,000 all purpose yards on the season. The Cowboys could have a secret weapon with Blue this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof