Cowboys' tight end cuts will be 'real interesting' for final roster
The Dallas Cowboys will spend the next few days analyzing the roster from top to bottom following the conclusion of the NFL Preseason.
In a matter of days, the team will have to widdle things down to the final 53-man roster, and there are some difficult decisions to be made. One of the most difficult decisions will be determining which tight ends to move forward with.
The Cowboys have are deep at the position which makes figuring out which players will make the cut that much harder.
After star tight end Jake Ferguson and former second-rounder Luke Schoonmaker, the position is up in the air.
Following Saturday's preseason finale, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to reporters about the final roster and noted the tight end position will be "very interesting."
It was expected that fullback Hunter Luepke was a roster lock, but Jones' comments make you wonder if the team could decide to keep a more versatile tight end over their traditional fullback.
"That’s our longest position there and that will be real interesting," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "We love our fullback but we got some tight ends that can play fullback."
The tight ends competing for the final spot(s) are Peyton Hendershot, John Stephens Jr., Brevyn Spann-Ford, and Princeton Fant.
Stephens led all tight ends in the preseason finale with 3 catches for a team-high 40 yards, but he did have one costly fumble. Spann-Ford recorded 3 catches for 27 yards, Fant had 2 catches for 11 yards, and Hendershot had 10 yards on his lone reception.
It's difficult to say which player or players will make the cut, but it's one of the few areas on the roster that the Cowboys have the luxury of going in multiple directions.
All teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27.
