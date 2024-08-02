Cowboys tight end suffers unfortunate setback during practice
A second-round pick in 2023, Luke Schoonmaker joined the Dallas Cowboys with high expectations. He was supposed to help replace Dalton Schultz and even though Jake Ferguson had a breakout campaign, there was room for the Michigan product to produce in the passing game.
Injuries in training camp slowed his progress and Schoonmaker ended his rookie season with just eight receptions for 65 yards.
Heading into year two, Schoonmaker appeared to be making progress and had earned praise from Mike McCarthy. The head coach said all he needed to do was stay on the field and Schoonmaker would be just fine.
Like clockwork, he suffered an injury just a few hours later and had to leave Thursday's practice early.
It's another unfortunate setback that could have consequences down the road. Dallas has a deep stable of tight ends with John Stephens, Jr., Peyton Hendershot, and Brevyn Spann-Ford all looking to take snaps from Schoonmaker.
His status as a second-round selection will give him the edge — but not for long.
In addition to Schoonmaker leaving early, safety Israel Mukuamu headed to the locker room. He's also playing in a crowded group and has stood out with several strong performances early in camp.
