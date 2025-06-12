Dallas Cowboys to work out UFL standout DE with strong local ties
The Dallas Cowboys have explored several options to improve the roster during the 2025 NFL season, whether by NFL free agency, the NFL Draft, or blockbuster trades.
Now, the team is going back to a place they have struck gold from before by exploring the spring football waters.
Dallas is reportedly set to work out UFL standout defensive end DeVere Levelston, who played this past season for the Memphis Showboats.
MORE: Rising Cowboys star shares why Super Bowl drought could end in 2025
Levelston recorded 12 tackles and two sacks for the Showboats after signing midway through the season, and earned an impressive 82.9 defensive grade from PFF.
Levelston has previous NFL experience, after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and spending the season on the practice squad.
He also has strong Dallas ties. Levelston starred at DeSoto High School in the Dallas suburbs before beginning his college career at Tyler Junior College.
MORE: Cowboys set joint practices against first NFL preseason opponent
Levelston would return to Dallas to finish his college football career with the SMU Mustangs. Throughout his time at SMU, Levelston recorded 90 tackles, 11 sacks for 66 yards, one fumble recovery, and two blocks.
Dallas is very familiar with spring football standouts, with signings over the past few years including All-Pros Brandon Aubrey and KaVontae Turpin, who have emerged as the top kicker and return specialist in the entire league.
