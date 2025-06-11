Cowboys Country

Rising Cowboys star shares why Super Bowl drought could end in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high thanks to the infectious energy of Brian Schottenheimer, and one of the team's rising stars thinks a Super Bowl is not out of reach.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert keeps the ball from safety Juanyeh Thomas during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert keeps the ball from safety Juanyeh Thomas during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made a major improvement to the wide receiving corps following the NFL Draft by acquiring star wide receiver George Pickens. Unfortunately for last year's WR2 in Dallas, Jalen Tolbert, that means a decrease in production could be on the way.

Despite the knowledge that he could see less involvement in the offense, Tolbert believes the best for the Cowboys is coming during the Brian Schottenheimer era.

Tolbert believes the locker room culture and energy could get the team over the hump.

During an appearance on Good Morning Football, Tolbert shared his thoughts on why the Cowboys' dreadful Super Bowl drought could end in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Tyler Smith.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Tyler Smith. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Because of the energy that we have. Culture that Coach Schotty has built. It starts from that locker and goes out the other way," Tolbert said, via RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys. "You have to know your brother. Their why.

"Honestly, you can push people out of dark holes, bad moments. Even through the good moments. You can continue to challenge them to be better in that aspect. That's been a big emphasis this offseason. Know your brothers, know your why, know yourself, know your strengths and weaknesses."

Last season, Tolbert had career highs in targets (79), catches (49), yards (610), and touchdowns (7). He led the team in touchdown catches and was the second-leading receiver in terms of yards.

While he may not have as big of a role following the addition of Pickens, it's greart to see he is still motivated and knows he has a place on the team. It would be great if his positivity carries over as the culture under Schottenheimer continues to shift.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

