Cowboys set joint practices against first NFL preseason opponent
The Dallas Cowboys offseason is underway, and the countdown to seeing the 2025 version of the team on the field for game action is on.
There's plenty to discuss this offseason; however, it would be hard to say fans are not most excited about seeing the team in their first taste of action in the NFL preseason.
Unfortunately, that is still two months away, but fans will get a chance to see the Cowboys practice against their first preseason opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.
ESPN's Todd Archer shared that the Cowboys are scheduled to have a joint practice against the Rams on August 5th in Oxnard, California, just a few days before their August 9th preseason matchup.
Only the Cowboys could pack up the show in Texas and head to California for training camp, as the fans will always follow.
This should be a fun early test for the Cowboys. It will be interesting to see how the secondary handles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, as well as second year tackle Tyler Guyton, who will get a lot of run with Rams star pass rusher Jared Verse.
The Cowboys' preseason slate will begin with the matchup with the Rams in Los Angeles, then the team will welcome the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons to AT&T Stadium for the final two games of the preseason.
Just breathe, before you know it, football will be here.
