Cowboys attempt 70-yard FG before halftime, and it wasn't close to the uprights
The Dallas Cowboys have a 10-7 lead over the Carolina Panthers at halftime in Week 15. That lead could have been much larger if not for a fumble from Cooper Rush that set up a long touchdown for the Panthers.
Even after this gaffe, Dallas attempted to extend the lead just before halftime. They were also going for an NFL record.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb makes Cowboys history during dominant drive in Week 15
Brandon Aubrey, who has one of the strongest legs in the league, was asked to kick a field goal from 70 yards out. That would have surpassed Justin Tucker's record of 66 yards but Aubrey's attempt didn't come close to the uprights.
Dallas then had to defend a return with their field goal blocking unit. They were fortunate that nothing bad happened with Deven Thompkins being pushed out of bounds after going for 37 yards.
Aubrey nearly tied the record in Week 1 but a delay of game penalty erased it. He did make one in the preseason as well from 66, but his regular season long remains at 65 yards.
