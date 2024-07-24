Cowboys training camp battles to watch 2024: Who will be starting center?
The Dallas Cowboys' starting center position is up for grabs as rookie Cooper Beebe, a decorated Kansas State standout and unanimous All-American, battles veteran Brock Hoffman.
Beebe showcases impressive athleticism and a wealth of collegiate accolades, while Hoffman brings experience and familiarity with the Cowboys' system.
How could it play out?
Cooper Beebe
Following the departure of Pro Bowl Center Tyler Biadasz, the Cowboys were left without a real plan at Center. That is until Dallas drafted rookie Cooper Beebe 73rd overall in this past draft.
While Beebe may not have a lot of experience playing center, the Cowboys are confident in his ability to compete for the opportunity and replace Biadasz.
The Kansas State Wildcat product had a stellar collegiate career. Beebe was named a Unanimous All-American selection in 2023, a 3-time first-team All-Big 12 selection from 2021-2023, a two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, and a First-team All-American in 2022.
Beebe's experience playing multiple positions on the offensive line, including guard and tackle, makes him a valuable asset. This versatility speaks to his football intelligence and ability to adapt to different roles.
The 23-year-old possesses exceptional athleticism for an offensive lineman, showcasing impressive agility, quickness, and explosiveness. He combines this with natural power, allowing him to dominate defenders at the point of attack in the run game and anchor effectively in pass protection.
Brock Hoffman
On the flip side, Brock Hoffman, a former UDFA out of Virginia Tech, has been with the Cowboys since 2022.
The advantage of having Hoffman is that he brings experience, as he has appeared in 20 games with the Cowboys and made two starts in 2023, one at center and one at guard.
Similar to Beebe, Hoffman has played both center and guard in his career, demonstrating his ability to adapt to different positions.
While not a flashy player, Hoffman has been a reliable backup for the Cowboys. He's shown solid technique and consistency in his limited playing time, making him a safe and trustworthy enough option to battle for a starting job.
