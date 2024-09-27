Dallas Cowboys troll New York Giants with 'Victory Friday' post
For the first time since the opening week of the 2024 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys fans can wake up feeling good about the team. The Cowboys went into MetLife Stadium on Thursday night and came away with a much-needed win over the New York Giants.
It was a hardfought victory, but it builds momentum for the team as they prepare to enter the second month of the season.
Cowboys Nation is riding a high off of the win, and it appears the organization is feeling good, too.
On Friday morning, the official Dallas Cowboys X account was feeling spicy and sent out a graphic trolling the division rival.
The graphic celebrated "Victory Friday," with a figure in a Cowboys helmet and cowboy boots holding a tiny character in a Giants uniform.
"Objects are smaller than they appear," the graphic read.
Cold-blooded.
Dallas' win over New York was the seventh straight victory in the series and the 14th win in 15 games. When you're the big brother of a team in the division, a little trolling is justified.
The Cowboys will now have a few days of rest, which is needed after injuries to Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence on Thursday night, before returning to practice and gearing up for a Week 5 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
