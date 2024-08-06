Cowboys Country

Cowboys guard Tyler Smith can bench an insane number of reps

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith discussed hit growth as a player and casualty admitted to being super human.

Randy Gurzi

Joseph Hoyt of Lone Star Live caught up with Dallas Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith during training camp in Oxnard.

The third-year lineman showed up to camp in excellent shape. He stated thathe’s pursuing “perfection,” and pointed to Zack Martin as the player he’s emulating. He discussed his approach to health and when asked where he’s seen the most improvement, Smith — who was known for his power coming out of Tulsa — said he’s even stronger now.

As crazy as it sounds, I definitely think I’m stronger

Smith via Hoyt

The most surprising part of this wasn’t Smith claiming to have more strength but rather how much stronger he says he’s become.

Just three years ago, Smith did 25 reps on the bench press ahead of the NFL Draft.

Now, he claims he can do nearly three times as many reps at 225 pounds.

“I’d probably say 70 [reps],” Smith said.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys exclusive: Surprisingly 'explosive' running backs

That’s impressive on its own but Smith also has enough athleticism to get into space and use that power. Hoyt discussed this as well, referring to a play against the San Francisco 49ers when Smith had his way with Fred Warner.

Smith has stepped up as a leader on the offensive line and the Cowboys have to be thankful. Even with the legendary Martin on one side, Smith will still serve as a veteran mentor for the younger players.

That’s going to be huge with rookie Tyler Guyton slated to start next to him.

