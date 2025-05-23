Cowboys urged to make splash RB signing of former All-Pro by ex-NFL star
The Dallas Cowboys made several moves on the offensive side during the NFL offseason, including bolstering the mix of veterans and promising running backs in the NFL Draft.
Dallas added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, while drafting Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. The mix of players make up for the loss of the team's 2024 leading rusher, Rico Dowdle, but some people believe the team could still make a splash.
Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been hard at work this offseason trying to return to full strength and has been sharing videos of his workouts that generated buzz on social media.
That has led to calls from analysts and former NFL stars, including Chad Ochocinco, calling for Jerry Jones to reach out to the four-time Pro Bowl and former All-Pro.
It could excite the fan base, but with a crowding running back room after the offseason additions, it could just set back the unit's chemistry it has been building during OTAs.
Chubb has not surpassed 1,000 yards in a season since 2022, when he totaled a career-high 1,525 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns.
Injuries have played a major role, limiting Chubb to just 10 games over the past two seasons, but it will be interesting to see how he could contribute if the deal is a reasonable price.
At the very least, kick the tires on Chubb and make a phone call to see if he is interested to avoid another Derrick Henry embarrassment.
