Javonte Williams happy to be healthy, praises 'authentic' Cowboys energy
The Dallas Cowboys made several moves to change the look of their running back room under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his coaching staff.
After losing the team's 2024 leading rusher early in NFL free agency, they added a couple of veterans and two rookies during the NFL Draft.
Dallas signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders before drafting Texas Longhorns star Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah out of Clemson.
Williams recently spoke to the media with OTAs underway and shared his excitement for getting to work with the Cowboys, praising their "authentic" atmosphere and expressing happiness that he is the healthiest he's felt since early in his career.
"I feel completely like myself…" Williams said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I probably can get more flexible and things like that, but as far as healing up, that I feel like is done.
"It just depends on who you are, it depends on your body… mine might take this amount of time, but somebody else might be different. It's a lot that goes into it that people don't really understand. Just to be back out here and have another opportunity and chance to show myself, I can't ask for nothing else."
Now that he is healthy, Williams is excited to show what he can do in Dallas and the new energy that has been injected into the team facilities with Schottenheimer leading the charge.
"I like it a lot, everybody's energetic. There's a lot of camaraderie, even though we're competing, I feel like everybody's still getting along and kind of looking out for each other," Williams said.
"I feel like it's authentic, the coaches, they come and they have the same [energy] every day. Sometime there can be fake energy and you can kind of feel it, but I feel like it's authentic here, people are not really trying to do too much, everybody's minding their own business but we're still doing our jobs."
Throughout his four seasons in Denver, Williams recorded 2,394 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he was never fully back to form following his rookie year, when he rushed for 903 yards before injuries began to plague his career.
Now that he is healthy and energized by the change of scenario, it will be ineteresting to see what he contributes to the offense and revamped running back room.
