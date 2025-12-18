Javonte Williams shares honest mindset on Cowboys future, NFL free agency

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their home finale on Sunday, December 21, when the Los Angeles Chargers visit AT&T Stadium in Week 16. With just three games remaining in the regular season, the team's NFL playoff hopes are razor-thin.

However, despite essentially being eliminated from postseason play, the Cowboys plan to play their starters down the final stretch as the team evaluates the roster and coaching staff.

One of the players who is ready to close out the year strong is running back Javonte Williams, who is enjoying a breakout, career-best year in Dallas after signing a one-year, $3 million deal in free agency during the offseason.

MORE: Dak Prescott reveals motivation to keep playing as Cowboys' playoff hopes fade

Williams has been on a tear throughout the season, and has set himself up for a major payday when he hits the open market.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates with Dak Prescott after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Williams was asked about his mindset with free agency approaching, and he was honest about his feelings on the current Cowboys team and remainder of the year.

"I don't always want to just follow money, or things like that," Williams said, via DallasCowboys.com. "You want to go somewhere where you actually want to succeed and be a part of something that's special. I feel like it's very special here, but I'm just trying to keep making plays right now and see how it turns out.

MORE: Cowboys tab new man 'spearheading' D with Matt Eberflus removed from sideline

"I just want to enjoy these last couple of games. We've been through a lot, and I feel like this is one of the most talented teams I've been on. So just going out there and playing together, and playing a complete game, would be enough for me."

Williams has been a huge part of the Cowboys' offense in 2025, and his success on the ground has opened up the passing game for Dak Prescott and the high-flying offense. Hopefully his comments indicate he would be open to returning to the Cowboys, but with another decision to make on George Pickens, Dallas' hands may be tied if a bidding war breaks out.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We'll have to see how the final three weeks of the season play out.

This season, Williams has recorded a career-high 1,113 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16