Dallas Cowboys urged to sign 'Day 1 starter' LB in NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL offseason with several key free agents who could leave major holes on the roster. The team's lack of depth was exposed in 2024, so moves will have to be made.
Dallas' first opportunity to bolster its roster will come in free agency where Jerry Jones has failed to be active in the past. This year, everyone is hoping things will be different.
If the Cowboys decide to make some moves, there is one player out there who could be had at an affordable price and immediately make an impact.
MORE: Which Dallas Cowboys will be NFL free agents in the 2025 offseason?
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team shared his thoughts on one player each NFL team should sign this offseason and the Cowboys' focus comes on the defensive side of the ball.
With starting linebacker Eric Kendricks set to hit the open market and DeMarvion Overshown likely beginning the season on IR, Mosher believes the team should bring in Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.
"Spillane could be a Day 1 starter for the Cowboys after back-to-back strong seasons in Las Vegas, he wrote. "Spillane isn’t the most athletic linebacker, but he makes every tackle and doesn’t ever come off the field."
MORE: 3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Spillane's value is set at two-years, $16 million.
Last season, Spillane recorded 91 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. He earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 10 after recorded 7 tackles, one sack, and an interception.
It would certainly be a solid, reliable addition to the defensive unit and one that is needed. With Spillane and Marist Liufau holding it down at linebacker until Overshown is healthy enough to return, the Cowboys defense could be in good shape.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys