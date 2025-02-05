Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys urged to sign 'Day 1 starter' LB in NFL free agency

As the Dallas Cowboys look to bolster the roster for the 2025 season, the team is being urged to make a free agency move that could add a 'Day 1 starter' on defense.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane reacts after intercepting a pass against New York Jets.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane reacts after intercepting a pass against New York Jets. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL offseason with several key free agents who could leave major holes on the roster. The team's lack of depth was exposed in 2024, so moves will have to be made.

Dallas' first opportunity to bolster its roster will come in free agency where Jerry Jones has failed to be active in the past. This year, everyone is hoping things will be different.

If the Cowboys decide to make some moves, there is one player out there who could be had at an affordable price and immediately make an impact.

Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team shared his thoughts on one player each NFL team should sign this offseason and the Cowboys' focus comes on the defensive side of the ball.

With starting linebacker Eric Kendricks set to hit the open market and DeMarvion Overshown likely beginning the season on IR, Mosher believes the team should bring in Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane and Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Spillane could be a Day 1 starter for the Cowboys after back-to-back strong seasons in Las Vegas, he wrote. "Spillane isn’t the most athletic linebacker, but he makes every tackle and doesn’t ever come off the field."

Spillane's value is set at two-years, $16 million.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillan
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, Spillane recorded 91 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. He earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 10 after recorded 7 tackles, one sack, and an interception.

It would certainly be a solid, reliable addition to the defensive unit and one that is needed. With Spillane and Marist Liufau holding it down at linebacker until Overshown is healthy enough to return, the Cowboys defense could be in good shape.

