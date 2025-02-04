Cowboys Country

Which Dallas Cowboys will be NFL free agents in the 2025 offseason?

The Dallas Cowboys have a number of free agents set to hit the open market during the 2025 NFL offseason. Here is the complete list.

Philadelphia Eagles guard Tyler Steen blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa
Philadelphia Eagles guard Tyler Steen blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Time will tell if the Dallas Cowboys' decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach was the right move to get them past their playoff hump.

However, for the Cowboys to truly maximize Schottenheimer’s tenure, they must hit the ground running in both free agency and the NFL Draft in the 2025 offseason.

With 25 players set to hit free agency, including four former Pro Bowlers, the Cowboys face crucial decisions. Here’s a list of the players by position who are set to become free agents for Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Quarterback: (2)

  • Cooper Rush
  • Trey Lance

Running Back: (1)

  • Rico Dowdle

Wide Receiver: (2)

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro KaVontae Turpin
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
  • KaVontae Turpin (RFA)
  • Brandin Cooks

Offensive line: (3)

  • Zack Martin, RG
  • Chuma Edoga, T
  • Brock Hoffman (ERFA), C

Defensive Line : (7)

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa celebrates after a sack against the New York Giants. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
  • Osa Odighizuwa, DL
  • DeMarcus Lawrence, DE
  • Chauncey Golston, DL
  • Carl Lawson, DE
  • Linval Joseph, DL
  • Carlos Watkins, DL
  • Tyrus Wheat, DE (ERFA)

Linebacker: (2)

  • Eric Kendricks, MLB
  • Nick Vigil, OLB

Defensive Backs: (6)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis celebrates after making an interception in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
  • Jourdan Lewis, CB
  • C.J Goodwin, CB
  • Amani Oruwariye, CB
  • Israel Mukuamu, CB
  • Juanyeh Thomas, S
  • Markquese Bell (RFA), S

Special Teams: (2)

  • Trent Sieg, LS
  • Bryan Anger, P

Many of these players are at the tail ends of their careers, including Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Brandin Cooks—veterans the Cowboys should consider parting ways with for financial flexibility and because of growing injury concerns.

On the other hand, younger players like Osa Odighizuwa, KaVontae Turpin, and Chauncey Golston have shown enough promise and production that would be hard to replace.

As the Cowboys look ahead to Schottenheimer's tenure, these decisions will be pivotal in shaping the roster and positioning the team for future success.

