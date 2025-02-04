Which Dallas Cowboys will be NFL free agents in the 2025 offseason?
Time will tell if the Dallas Cowboys' decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach was the right move to get them past their playoff hump.
However, for the Cowboys to truly maximize Schottenheimer’s tenure, they must hit the ground running in both free agency and the NFL Draft in the 2025 offseason.
With 25 players set to hit free agency, including four former Pro Bowlers, the Cowboys face crucial decisions. Here’s a list of the players by position who are set to become free agents for Dallas.
Quarterback: (2)
- Cooper Rush
- Trey Lance
Running Back: (1)
- Rico Dowdle
Wide Receiver: (2)
- KaVontae Turpin (RFA)
- Brandin Cooks
Offensive line: (3)
- Zack Martin, RG
- Chuma Edoga, T
- Brock Hoffman (ERFA), C
Defensive Line : (7)
- Osa Odighizuwa, DL
- DeMarcus Lawrence, DE
- Chauncey Golston, DL
- Carl Lawson, DE
- Linval Joseph, DL
- Carlos Watkins, DL
- Tyrus Wheat, DE (ERFA)
Linebacker: (2)
- Eric Kendricks, MLB
- Nick Vigil, OLB
Defensive Backs: (6)
- Jourdan Lewis, CB
- C.J Goodwin, CB
- Amani Oruwariye, CB
- Israel Mukuamu, CB
- Juanyeh Thomas, S
- Markquese Bell (RFA), S
Special Teams: (2)
- Trent Sieg, LS
- Bryan Anger, P
Many of these players are at the tail ends of their careers, including Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Brandin Cooks—veterans the Cowboys should consider parting ways with for financial flexibility and because of growing injury concerns.
On the other hand, younger players like Osa Odighizuwa, KaVontae Turpin, and Chauncey Golston have shown enough promise and production that would be hard to replace.
As the Cowboys look ahead to Schottenheimer's tenure, these decisions will be pivotal in shaping the roster and positioning the team for future success.
