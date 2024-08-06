Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys sign trio of veteran players for defensive depth

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in some defensive reinforcements as training camp picks up with a trio of veteran defenders, including two linebackers and a defensive tackle.

Josh Sanchez

The Dallas Cowboys are adding some bodies as intensity at training camp picks up.

This week, ahead of a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams and the team's preseason opener, the Cowboys announced the signings of three veteran defenders, including two linebackers and a defensive tackle.

Dallas signed linebackers Nick Vigil and Darius Harris, and defensive tackle Albert Huggins.

The team made room for the signings by waiving linebacker Byron Vaughns, placing defensive end Sam Williams to the reserve-injured list, and moving CeeDee Lamb to the reserve/did not report list.

Harris was an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Middle Tennessee. He spent the majority of his time with the Kansas City Chiefs on the practice squad, but he can call himself a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Harris appeared in limited action in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, recording one tackle in the game.

Vigil was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of linebacker.

He has bounced around multiple teams, including brief stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings, where he briefly played under Cowboys new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.

Huggins was a two-time national championship with the Clemson Tigers but went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Houston Texans and signed with the team's practice squad after being waived during the final round of roster spots. Huggins was later signed off of the practice squad by the Philadelphia Eagles and appeared in four games during the 2019 season.

Huggins also had brief stints with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, and, most recently, the Atlanta Falcons.

All of the players face a longshot to make the final 53-man roster, but they will provide valuable reinforcements and bodies for the duration of camp and the preseason.

