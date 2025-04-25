Cowboys war room audio: Coaching staff fired up over Tyler Booker selection
It wasn't the expected pick, but it was the one that this coaching staff wanted. At No. 12 overall, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Booker from Alabama, giving them the top-rated guard in this class.
Booker began to win fans over with his energy as he expressed his love for the game and excitement to play for Dallas. If he turns out to be the player the coaching staff believes he will be, he's going to win over the rest of Cowboys Nation.
The Cowboys released the audio from the war room when they called Booker to let him know he was their choice. He was quickly informed by Jerry Jones that he would be a Dallas Cowboy before head coach Brian Schottenheimer took the phone.
The head coach started the conversation with a great introduction, saying "Tyler, coach Schotty, man." He then praised Booker while telling him what the team needs from their newest player.
"You blew us away in the process, brother. Here's what we need. You just come here, be you."
Booker's response was fantastic, telling the coach he will give them all he has, "As long as we can listen to that Whitney Houston you was listening to that day." Booker was referencing their pre-draft meeting when the two bonded over a Whitney Houston song.
Even more exciting was how pumped offensive coordinator Klayton Adams was to add Booker to the front line. The former offensive line coach emphatically stated "I am so frickin' fired up that you're coming, man. How 'bout them Cowboys?"
Booker might not have been a flashy pick, but if the coaching staff is correct, he's going to be a good one.
