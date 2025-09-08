Cowboys’ Week 2 clash with Giants comes with possible QB controversy
In Week 2, the Dallas Cowboys look to get back on track following a loss in the season opener.
It’s another NFC East showdown for Dallas, with the New York Giants visiting AT&T Stadium. The Giants are also coming off a loss, although theirs was far more frustrating with the Washington Commanders winning easily, 21-6.
MORE: NFC East Week 1: Biggest winners & losers including a Cowboys star’s surprising game
That loss led to a lot of questions for head coach Brian Daboll, including his thoughts on the starting quarterback. While Daboll didn’t say there would be a competition, he also neglected to support current starter Russell Wilson, instead saying, "We're going to get home and look at our game.”
New York selected Jaxson Dart in the first round of the NFL draft and knew there would be questions any time Wilson didn’t lead them to a win. It’s even more of an issue after Wilson went 17-of-37 and the offense was kept out of the end zone.
Despite that stat line from Wilson, it’s hard to see Dart performing any better. Not only was Wilson under duress throughout the game, but he had very little help in the run game.
There’s a lot to fix in New York, which is a good sign for Dallas. That holds true even if they turn to the rookie.
