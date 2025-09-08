NFC East Week 1: Biggest winners & losers including a Cowboys star’s surprising game
The first NFL weekend is behind us and all four NFC East teams have wrapped up their games. The league understands how intense the rivalries in this division are, which is why the Dallas Cowboys faced the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders took on the New York Giants in Week 1.
As we all know, Dallas lost to Philadelphia while the Giants were defeated by the Commanders.
With those games settled, let’s take a look at who stood out as both winners and losers in the division.
Winner: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles QB
The Eagles overcame adversity and knocked off the Cowboys, thanks mainly to Jalen Hurts. His defense was terrible in the first half, but he responded by leading Philadelphia to three touchdown drives.
He finished with 152 yards through the air on 19-of-23 passing, but it was his 62 yards and two rushing touchdowns that made the difference.
Loser: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys WR
CeeDee Lamb had the chance to be the hero, but dropped two clutch passes at the end of the game against the Eagles. He finished with four total drops, which could have completely changed the course of the game.
Afterward, Lamb said he was determined to improve going forward, and there's no reason to doubt him. This was far from his norm, which is why it was so devastating.
Winner: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders
Throughout training camp, Jacory Croskey-Merritt was one of the names to watch, and he proved on Sunday that the hype was real.
In his debut game, the seventh-round pick had 82 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries. He looks the part of a lead back, and could be a problem for opposing defenses all year.
Loser: Russell Wilson, QB, New York Giants
On his third team in as many years, Russell Wilson was hopeful to get his New York Giants career off to a hot start. That wasn’t the case as his team not only lost 21-6 to the Commanders, but he was 17-of-37 for 168 yards.
Lack of protection and poor run support had a lot to do with his struggles, but Wilson is already feeling the heat entering Week 2. Head coach Brian Daboll already sounds ready to consider replacing him with rookie Jaxson Dart.
