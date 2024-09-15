Surprising option named as replacement if Cowboys are without Jake Ferguson
The Dallas Cowboys look to improve to 2-0 on the season as they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. It's their home-opener following a road victory over the Cleveland Browns last week and while they're favored to win, they could be without one of the top players on offense.
During the second half of the season opener, tight end Jake Ferguson went down with a knee injury. Initially, it appeared to be serious with Ferguson struggling to put weight on the knee.
Thankfully, it turned out to be a strain, meaning he wouldn't be heading to the IR.
In fact, Ferguson has quickly started to feel better and doesn't believe he's going to be sidelined for long. Even so, he could miss the game against New Orleans — or be limited, at the least. With that being the case, the Cowboys need someone to step up and while Luke Schoonmaker will feel the pressure, Mike Fisher of Athlon Sports says this is a game where Jalen Tolbert could break out.
"While there was discussion heading into Dallas' first preseason game about the battle for the No. 3 receiver position, Tolbert had already locked it up. He has put in the work with the team and with Dak Prescott individually. Against the wounded Saints secondary, Tolbert has a chance to declare his arrival." — Fisher, Athlon Sports
New Orleans has Marshon Lattimore listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. He's joined on the injury list by safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was a full participant Friday but had a heel issue earlier in the week. With their secondary already a concern, this is the last thing they need.
As for Tolbert, he had just one catch for 12 yards on Sunday. He wasn't alone when it came to underwhelming stats with Dak Prescott totaling 179 yards. At home in Week 2, the Cowboys will hopefully have knocked the rust off. If so, this could be the day Tolbert lives up to the expectations.
