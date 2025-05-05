Cowboys Country

Cowboys' win total over/under paints grim picture for 2025 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for a bounceback year after a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, but the over/under win total projection is painting an ugly picture.

Josh Sanchez

The BetMGM Sportsbook at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The BetMGM Sportsbook at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have been "selectively aggressive" this offseason with their approach to NFL free agency, but they also put together a strong NFL draft class full of value.

Because of the offseason approach, there has been some budding optimism in Dallas as the Brian Schottenheimer era gets underway, but the folks in Vegas don't seem to be buying in just yet.

BetMGM Sportsbook recently shared its over/under projections for the 2025 season, and they appear to believe the Cowboys will be fighting to get a winning record.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp

During the disappointing 2024 campaign, Dallas finished with a 7-10 record. BetMGM has the team strugglling to improve with an over/under win total at 7.5.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits on the bench before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits on the bench before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 7.5 win total over/under is ahead of only the lowly New York Giants, who sit at 5.5.

MORE: Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles understandably have the highest projection at 11.5, while the Washington Commanders sit at 9.5.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It could be an uphill battle for the Cowboys in 2025, but the offseason strides have been promising. And maybe, just maybe, the Cowboys are entering a season underhyped instead of the usual opposite.

Jerry Jones may just have everyone right where he wants them.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp

Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism

Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense

New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News