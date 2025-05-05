Cowboys' win total over/under paints grim picture for 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys have been "selectively aggressive" this offseason with their approach to NFL free agency, but they also put together a strong NFL draft class full of value.
Because of the offseason approach, there has been some budding optimism in Dallas as the Brian Schottenheimer era gets underway, but the folks in Vegas don't seem to be buying in just yet.
BetMGM Sportsbook recently shared its over/under projections for the 2025 season, and they appear to believe the Cowboys will be fighting to get a winning record.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
During the disappointing 2024 campaign, Dallas finished with a 7-10 record. BetMGM has the team strugglling to improve with an over/under win total at 7.5.
The 7.5 win total over/under is ahead of only the lowly New York Giants, who sit at 5.5.
MORE: Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles understandably have the highest projection at 11.5, while the Washington Commanders sit at 9.5.
It could be an uphill battle for the Cowboys in 2025, but the offseason strides have been promising. And maybe, just maybe, the Cowboys are entering a season underhyped instead of the usual opposite.
Jerry Jones may just have everyone right where he wants them.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
