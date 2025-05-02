Cowboy Roundup: Rookies get fitted for minicamp, Strategy behind WR2 wait?
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to Friday, and for America's Team, it means it is time to kick off rookie minicamp and officially welcome the 2025 NFL draft class.
Dallas is among the first NFL teams to begin rookie minicamp as offseason workouts prepare to hit a new level.
MORE: Cowboys make 5 moves to reach NFL 90-man roster limit with exemption
It will be exciting to get the first reports from minicamp and throughts from the coaches and players as everyone gets a look at their new teammates, especially with how highly-regarded the Cowboys' draft coup has been.
While we wait for the players to hit the field, let's take a spin around the web at some of the news and headlines making waves online and on social media.
Rookies get fitted for start of minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 rookie class arrived at The Star in Frisco on Thursday to go through medical evaluations, paperwork, and get fitted for equipment ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday. DallasCowboys.com provides some additional scoop.
Strategy behind WR2 wait?
Blogging the Boys looks at why the Cowboys may have decided to wait on signing a WR2 until after the NFL draft. Regardless of the reason, the Cowboys are believed to be in the market to add another veteran in free agency or via trade before training camp.
Cowboys Quick Hits
