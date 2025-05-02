Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Rookies get fitted for minicamp, Strategy behind WR2 wait?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Friday, May 2.

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue celebrates a touchdown during the game against Clemson.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue celebrates a touchdown during the game against Clemson. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to Friday, and for America's Team, it means it is time to kick off rookie minicamp and officially welcome the 2025 NFL draft class.

Dallas is among the first NFL teams to begin rookie minicamp as offseason workouts prepare to hit a new level.

It will be exciting to get the first reports from minicamp and throughts from the coaches and players as everyone gets a look at their new teammates, especially with how highly-regarded the Cowboys' draft coup has been.

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While we wait for the players to hit the field, let's take a spin around the web at some of the news and headlines making waves online and on social media.

Rookies get fitted for start of minicamp

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with offensive lineman Tyler Booker after he is selected by the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with offensive lineman Tyler Booker after he is selected by the Dallas Cowboys. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 rookie class arrived at The Star in Frisco on Thursday to go through medical evaluations, paperwork, and get fitted for equipment ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday. DallasCowboys.com provides some additional scoop.

Strategy behind WR2 wait?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Blogging the Boys looks at why the Cowboys may have decided to wait on signing a WR2 until after the NFL draft. Regardless of the reason, the Cowboys are believed to be in the market to add another veteran in free agency or via trade before training camp.

