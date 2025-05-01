Surprise player labeled Cowboys' most questionable pick in 2025 NFL draft
The Dallas Cowboys have been given their flowers for their 2025 NFL draft haul.
There were early grumblings when they went with Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 12, but every pick after that seemed to bring excellent value.
Still, the Booker pick remains the one that will be discussed more than any other, but surprisingly isn’t the one CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards was worried about. While naming one questionable selection for every NFL team, Edwards went with Florida linebacker Shemar James over Booker.
”James lacks the ideal mass to play in the box and struggles to consistently deconstruct blocks. His missed tackle rate was too high. Dallas has an infatuation with those athletic linebackers with streamlined frames, which has likely contributed to its run-defense issues. Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker going No. 12 overall was a bit of a surprise after how poorly he tested but the tape validates where he was taken.”
Edwards still mentioned Booker, but states his tape justified the selection.
As for James, the Cowboys were high enough on him to trade up in the fifth round to ensure they landed the SEC linebacker. They also bolstered their defensive line, in hopes of freeing up their athletic linebackers to fly around the field and make plays.
Time will tell if James can be a solid pro, but he fits the team’s linebacker profile and wasn’t an early pick. If that was their most questionable move, then it really was a great weekend.
