Cowboys running back campaigns for Buffalo Bills star to get paid
Dalvin Cook hasn't worked out as planned for the Dallas Cowboys, but it has still been a good day for the Cook family.
Buffalo Bills star James Cook, Dalvin's younger brother, has been excelling in the backfield and is currently tied for third in the NFL with 11 rushing touchdowns.
Of course, Dalvin has been paying close attention to his brother's performance and he took to social media to praise his performance.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 13 results
After Cook rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in a blizzard, Dalvin campaigned for James to get his big payday.
James Cook is under contract through the 2025 season. He is set to make $1.5 million next year.
If he continues to perform at a high level through the remainder of the season and into the playoffs, Buffalo could act quickly to lock up their franchise running back.
It's not like they are run by Jerry Jones, or we know James Cook would have to wait until the last minute.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension
Who is the Dallas Cowboys MVP so far this season?
5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13