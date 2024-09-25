Could the Cowboys lose Dalvin Cook before he even plays a snap?
The Dallas Cowboys have had some major issues in the backfield this season. The running back-by-committee plan seems to be bursting at the seams, and the team has other options at their service.
Before the season, Dallas brought in four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. However, Cook has yet to be elevated to the 53-man roster.
Calls for Cook's appearance on the sideline grow louder and louder with each passing week. While it is unknown what Cook can bring to the table, Cowboys fans are just hoping for any sign of life out of the backfield.
But could Cook find a home elsewhere before he's ever given an opportunity with the Cowboys?
Yes, Cook can be poached by another team. However, there is a catch. For one, Cook must be signed to another team's 53-man roster. That means a team has to believe that the former Vikings star is ready to contribute.
Another team could sign him to their practice roster, but the Cowboys would have to waive or release Cook for him to join another practice squad.
The purpose of signing Cook was to bring in talent that could make an impact on a disappointing running back room. Either Cook isn't the player he once was, or the Cowboys' front office doesn't want to mess with this team's chemistry.
