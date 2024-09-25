Cowboys Country

Could the Cowboys lose Dalvin Cook before he even plays a snap?

Could former Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook find a home where he is needed before the Dallas Cowboys give him a real chance?

Tyler Reed

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) during warmups before a wild card game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) during warmups before a wild card game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have had some major issues in the backfield this season. The running back-by-committee plan seems to be bursting at the seams, and the team has other options at their service.

Before the season, Dallas brought in four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. However, Cook has yet to be elevated to the 53-man roster.

Calls for Cook's appearance on the sideline grow louder and louder with each passing week. While it is unknown what Cook can bring to the table, Cowboys fans are just hoping for any sign of life out of the backfield.

But could Cook find a home elsewhere before he's ever given an opportunity with the Cowboys?

Yes, Cook can be poached by another team. However, there is a catch. For one, Cook must be signed to another team's 53-man roster. That means a team has to believe that the former Vikings star is ready to contribute.

Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, NFL Pro Bow
Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC running back Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings (4) and AFC running back Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans (22) pose during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another team could sign him to their practice roster, but the Cowboys would have to waive or release Cook for him to join another practice squad.

The purpose of signing Cook was to bring in talent that could make an impact on a disappointing running back room. Either Cook isn't the player he once was, or the Cowboys' front office doesn't want to mess with this team's chemistry.

Tyler Reed

