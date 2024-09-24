Dalvin Cook's Week 4 status for Dallas Cowboys announced by Jerry Jones
As the Dallas Cowboys look to bolster their running game, one option that fans have been calling for has been tossed to the side.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed during his appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan the status of Dalvin Cook for the team's Week 4 showdown with the division rival New York Giants.
Unfortunately for those calling for Cook to be elevated from the practice squad, Jones says that Cook will not play.
MORE: Cowboys named potential trade destination for former Pro Bowl RB
Cook will not be available because of the short turnaround to Thursday Night Football.
Last week, Dallas' running backs combined for just 51 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
It is clear that the Cowboys need a boost, but in typical fashion, Jerry is taking his good ole time.
If the Cowboys put up another stinker against the Giants, the team would be being itself a disservice to leave Cook on the practice squad moving forward.
