Dalvin Cook's Week 4 status for Dallas Cowboys announced by Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook's availability for Week 4 against the New York Giants has been revealed by owner Jerry Jones.

Josh Sanchez

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
As the Dallas Cowboys look to bolster their running game, one option that fans have been calling for has been tossed to the side.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed during his appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan the status of Dalvin Cook for the team's Week 4 showdown with the division rival New York Giants.

Unfortunately for those calling for Cook to be elevated from the practice squad, Jones says that Cook will not play.

Cook will not be available because of the short turnaround to Thursday Night Football.

Last week, Dallas' running backs combined for just 51 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

It is clear that the Cowboys need a boost, but in typical fashion, Jerry is taking his good ole time.

If the Cowboys put up another stinker against the Giants, the team would be being itself a disservice to leave Cook on the practice squad moving forward.

