Dalvin Cook's jersey number with the Cowboys officially announced
Dalvin Cook is joining the Dallas Cowboys as a member of the practice squad and we now know what number he will wear in Big D.
Cook signed with the Cowboys this week and immediately teased the No. 4 which he wore at Florida State.
Of course, Dak Prescott wears No. 4, so Cook isn't going to come in and take that number from the team's franchise quarterback.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2024 practice squad roster
The four-time Pro Bowler started his career with the Minnesota Vikings wearing No. 33 before switching back to No. 4 when the NFL changed its jersey number rules but returned to No. 33 with the New York Jets and No. 31 with the Baltimore Ravens.
So, what number will he wear in Dallas?
MORE: You’ll be surprised by average age of the Cowboys backfield
We now have our answer and it's a number that was vacated during the offseason when Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.
That's right, Dalvin Cook will wear No. 20 for the Cowboys.
Now tha we have the answer to that question, it's time to wonder whether we will ever see that No. 20 on the field during gameday this season.
The Cowboys can elevate Cook to the 53-man roster three times throughout the season before they must make his move to the 53 permanent or release him.
You'd have to imagine he will get the call up at least once in 2024.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season
Secure The Bag: Jerry Jones reveals latest update on Dak Prescott contract
Looking Ahead: Are the Cowboys destined to underperform this season?
Reality Check: You’ll be surprised by average age of the Cowboys backfield