Will Dalvin Cook play in Week 8? Promising update from Mike McCarthy
Dalvin Cook could finally be getting the shot Dallas Cowboys Nation has been waiting for.
With a running game in desperate need of life, fans have been calling for Cook to get elevated from the team's practice squad. That has yet to happen, but the Cowboys may be signing a different tune following the team's bye week.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy provided an update on Cook's status and hinted the four-time Pro Bowler could get elevated for Sunday's primetime showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
MORE: Mike McCarthy states the obvious regarding Cowboys' RB committee
“I think the biggest thing for us is we’re taking the full week. Dalvin is ready. I really like the work that he’s putting in," McCarthy told the media. "I think he’s definitely in position to (play).”
Dallas has the worst rushing attack in the league and has yet to have any consistent production, so giving Cook an opportunity to provide a spark to the offense is worth a shot.
After all, you don't sign a player like Cook to stash on the practice squad for the entire season.
If he gets the call, it will be exciting to see what he can bring to the rushing attack.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
