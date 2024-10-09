DaRon Bland injury update is best news for Dallas Cowboys fans
Daron Bland went from a surprise rookie in 2022 to a bona fide star in 2023 for the Dallas Cowboys.
With Trevon Diggs out due to a torn ACL, Bland stepped up and recorded nine interceptions and set an NFL record with five pick-sixes.
Dallas hoped to have Bland and Diggs working together all season but that has yet to happen since Bland suffered a foot injury prior to the opener and has yet to make his debut. That could change this weekend, however, as Stephen Jones said the team expects Bland to be on the field against the Detroit Lions in Week 6.
His return couldn’t come at a better time for Dallas with the Detroit Lions coming to AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The 3-1 Lions are seventh in the NFL in passing yardage, despite already having their bye week.
Detroit has several pass catchers who can take over a game in receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as well as tight end Sam LaPorta.
The Dallas defense has been a roller-coaster in 2024 but the return of Bland could be the spark they need to get back on track.
