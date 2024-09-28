Cowboys Country

DaRon Bland injury update: Key rehab news sparks hope for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys star DaRon Bland set for expanded workouts as recovery from foot surgery continues.

Koby Skillern

Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys injury report grew following their Thursday night win against the New York Giants, but there is some positive news regarding All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland.

ESPN's Todd Archer provided an update on Bland's injury, stating, "Mike McCarthy said Pro Bowl CB DaRon Bland will do some expanded on-field work this week with director of rehab Britt Brown as he returns from foot surgery.

"Unclear at the moment if he will be ready to go Oct. 6 vs. Pittsburgh, though."

MORE: How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboy
Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Having DaRon Bland back for the Cowboys' Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers could be crucial for securing a much-needed win to get them above .500, especially with their top two pass-rushers sidelined.

With Justin Fields likely having more time to throw, adding another lockdown corner to the roster becomes essential.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 4 win over rival Giants

4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys nail-biting Week 4 victory over Giants

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants on Week 4 TNF

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Player of the Game

Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey signs jersey for superfan Post Malone

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie


Published |Modified
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/News