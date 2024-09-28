DaRon Bland injury update: Key rehab news sparks hope for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys injury report grew following their Thursday night win against the New York Giants, but there is some positive news regarding All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland.
ESPN's Todd Archer provided an update on Bland's injury, stating, "Mike McCarthy said Pro Bowl CB DaRon Bland will do some expanded on-field work this week with director of rehab Britt Brown as he returns from foot surgery.
"Unclear at the moment if he will be ready to go Oct. 6 vs. Pittsburgh, though."
MORE: How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
Having DaRon Bland back for the Cowboys' Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers could be crucial for securing a much-needed win to get them above .500, especially with their top two pass-rushers sidelined.
With Justin Fields likely having more time to throw, adding another lockdown corner to the roster becomes essential.
