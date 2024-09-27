How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been hit with a major blow, as Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a foot injury suffered in their Week 4 victory over the New York Giants.
Lawrence's injury occurred on the first possession of the second half. The veteran in his 11th season has registered 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits through the first four games.
This setback comes on the heels of linebacker Micah Parsons being sidelined with what is reported to be a high-ankle sprain, leaving the Cowboys without two of their key defensive contributors for the foreseeable future.
While the timeline on Parsons is still TBD, the defensive star sustained an injury toward the end of the game while attempting to apply pressure from the interior.
A collision with Giants guard Greg Van Roten, who fell on the back of Parsons' leg, caused the All-Pro to limp off the field. He was later carted to the locker room for X-rays.
Parsons, a three-time All-Pro, has never missed a game due to injury and has recorded 14 tackles and one sack through four games this season.
The absence of Lawrence and Parsons is a major loss, but defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer will need to lead the Cowboys' defense in a positive direction.
Despite the setbacks, the team still has the talent and depth to overcome this challenge. Here are some strategies they can use to compensate for the absence of their injured stars.
Next Man Up
When one player is unable to perform, the next one steps up, which was the game plan after Dallas lost cornerback Daron Bland before the start of the season and relied on the next man up, in this case rookie Caelen Carson, to see more snaps.
The Cowboys will now rely on their depth up front to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Players such as veteran Carl Lawson, rookie Marshawn Kneeland who had the only sack on the night for the Cowboys, and Chauncy Golston will be essential in generating this pressure.
The Cowboys will also need their interior defensive linemen to step up and generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Names like Osa Odighizuwa, who has nine career sacks and 42 pressures, second-year defender Mazi Smith, and the recently signed Carlos Watkins will be crucial in collapsing the pocket and creating opportunities for the edge rushers.
DeMarvion Overshown
The Cowboys don't have another Micah Parsons, but they do have a DeMarvion Overshown who was all over the field last night.
Like Parsons, Overshown can play both inside and outside linebacker roles, giving the defense flexibility in its scheme.
His exceptional speed allows him to make plays in space and quickly cover a lot of ground, which was the case last night on a touchdown-saving tackle against Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.
After missing his rookie season due to a torn ACL, the second-year backer has recorded 29 tackles, one sack, two QB hits, one pass deflection, and three QB pressures this season.
He has a knack for making big plays, whether it's a tackle for loss, a sack, or a pass breakup.
Open Market
As mentioned previously, instead of seeking external options after losing Bland, the Cowboys' front office chose to rely on their existing resources.
While that might be the game plan, the extended absence of both star defensive players may compel Dallas to add a few names to their practice squad.
Names such as Shaq Lawson, Randy Gregory (a former Cowboy), and Rasheem Green are currently available.
