Will Cowboys add cornerbacks following DaRon Bland injury news?
The Dallas Cowboys received some brutal news on Saturday ahead of the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.
News surfaced that All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland suffered a fracture in his foot that will require surgery. As a result, the injury could keep him sidelined from six to eight weeks.
Bland's injury was diagnosed after feeling soreness in his foot during training camp in Oxnard.
The disappointing setback means Cowboys fans will have to wait to see the long-awaited reunion of Bland and fellow All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs on the field.
But, Bland's injury also leads to a bigger quesion: will the Cowboys pursue another cornerback to add to the roster before the start of the regular season? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared the answer when speaking to reporters following the team's loss to the Chargers.
Bland's injury opens a huge opportunity for fifth-round pick Caelen Carson, who has had a stellar training camp. The Cowboys also have Andrew Booth Jr., who they traded for two weeks ago; Kemon Hall, who was claimed off of waivers after being released by the 49ers; and Eric Scott Jr.
Booth recorded a pick-six in the preseason after being acquired by the team.
If any of those players are able to step up, Jourdan Lewis can remain in the slot where he excels.
So while the loss of Bland is disappointing, it isn't necessarily the doomsday scenario that many initially went as a snap reaction. Cornerback is one of the few areas where the Cowboys are deep, we'll just have to see is some of the talent can step up.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
