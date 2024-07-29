DaRon Bland's record-breaking season earns NFL Top 100 appearance
After a historic 2023 campaign, Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland was recognized as the 31st best player on the NFL's Top 100 players list of 2024.
Bland's outstanding performance last season included nine interceptions and a record-breaking five pick-sixes, leading to him earning first-team All-Pro honors.
Despite being initially slotted in the slot position, Bland seamlessly transitioned to the perimeter after teammate Trevon Diggs' season-ending injury, showcasing his versatility and proving himself as one of the best defensive backs in the league.
Entering his third season, the Cowboys selected Bland167th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Over his first two seasons has totaled 123 tackles, 22 pass deflections, 14 interceptions, and five defensive touchdowns.
It's worth noting that Bland was ranked ahead of New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner who comes in 38th on the list.
