DeMarcus Lawrence praises new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer
One week of training camp is in the books for the Dallas Cowboys and new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is already making a positive impression on some of the team's veteran players.
This week, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who is tied for the longest-tenured player on the Cowboys roster with 2014 first-rounder and future Hall of Famer Zack Martin, spoke to the media and discussed the differences between Dan Quinn and Zimmer running the defense.
According to Lawrence, Quinn focused more on utilizing the players' physical attributes, while Zimmer focuses on the details.
“With the schemes over the last couple of years with DQ it was more about speed, using our speeds to set up linemen," Lawrence told the media. "More this year with Coach Z it’s really... details. Working on our details, our fundamentals and staying in our gap. Controlling our space. We work our speed through that.”
“He really cares about ball, man. It’s actually dope to have a coach that is not going to settle for nothing else but the best out of you. You wish you had that in all your coaches and we glad we’ve got it in Z.”
Zimmer's impact on the Cowboys defense has been evident through the first week of camp. The defense has consistently been giving the offense fits, regardless who is under center.
If the Cowboys can carry that discipline and play-making ability into the preseason and regular season, it could be a fun year for the Cowboys faithful.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Camp Report: Biggest surprises & disappointments from Week 1 of training camp
The Replacements: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Offensive Talent: Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader