Lions star shares simple plan that embarrassed Cowboys offense
It was another ugly performance from the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, getting dominated at home by the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys were never in the game, losing 47-9.
Dallas' offense was unable to get anything going with Dak Prescott tossing zero touchdowns and two interceptions, and the team's leading rusher Rico Dowdle recording only 25 yards.
Lions safety Kerby Joseph, who recorded an interception in the game, discussed the team's defensive strategy for the game and how simple it was for Detroit to embarrass the Dallas offense.
Joseph spoke on the St. Brown Podcast, co-hosted by star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and explained the key was one thing: slow down CeeDee Lamb, because no one else on the field is a threat.
"The gameplan was really just take (CeeDee Lamb) away, we know he's a play maker," he said. "Once we take him out the game, we wasn't really worried about anyone else."
Ouch.
That's a bad look for the Cowboys offense, but amplies what everyone already knew.
The team failed to address it's rushing attack in the offseason and it is now the worst in the NFL. With no legitimate threat on the ground, the offense is one note.
Hopefully this is an eye-opener for Jerry Jones and company during the bye week, because if the team wants to turn things around and is truly "all-in," it's time to make a move and add more firepower to the offensive unit.
