Cowboys Country

Deuce Vaughn comments on Cowboys' looming cuts to 53-man roster

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn is among the players on the roster bubble for the final cuts ahead of setting the 53-man roster.

Josh Sanchez

Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) reacts during the second half against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) reacts during the second half against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have less than 24 hours to finalize the 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season which kicks off against the Cleveland Browns.

As the Tuesday afternoon roster cut deadline approaches, a number of players are on the roster bubble and one of those players is running back Deuce Vaughn, who has become a fan-favorite over the past two preseasons.

Vaughn stands out on film and is the team's shifitiest, most explosive running back on the roster.

MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men

But will he make the final cut?

The 5-foot-5 running back has overcome incredible odds to get to this point, and he is know letting things play out however they may wias the deadline looms.

"I've always been a guy that whatever is asked of me from a program or organization, I'm gonna go and do. I'm gonna put my head down and go attack it with hard work," Vaughn said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Whatever I have to do to give my team an opportunity to win, I'm gonna go and do."

"I feel like I've done everything I can do as far as the hard work and the preparation. Doing everything I can to put my best foot forward. It's in God's hands. These next few days, I'll be with my family and be thankful."

The roster deadline is 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27, so we'll see if Vaughn and fans get the good news they are hoping for.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Keeping Up w/ the Jones’: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released

Fans Rejoice: Best fan reaction to CeeDee Lamb's historic deal

Decisions, Decisions: When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?

Who Will It Be? Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale

Cowgirls: Meet Charly Barby: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News