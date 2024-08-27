Deuce Vaughn comments on Cowboys' looming cuts to 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys have less than 24 hours to finalize the 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season which kicks off against the Cleveland Browns.
As the Tuesday afternoon roster cut deadline approaches, a number of players are on the roster bubble and one of those players is running back Deuce Vaughn, who has become a fan-favorite over the past two preseasons.
Vaughn stands out on film and is the team's shifitiest, most explosive running back on the roster.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
But will he make the final cut?
The 5-foot-5 running back has overcome incredible odds to get to this point, and he is know letting things play out however they may wias the deadline looms.
"I've always been a guy that whatever is asked of me from a program or organization, I'm gonna go and do. I'm gonna put my head down and go attack it with hard work," Vaughn said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Whatever I have to do to give my team an opportunity to win, I'm gonna go and do."
"I feel like I've done everything I can do as far as the hard work and the preparation. Doing everything I can to put my best foot forward. It's in God's hands. These next few days, I'll be with my family and be thankful."
The roster deadline is 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27, so we'll see if Vaughn and fans get the good news they are hoping for.
