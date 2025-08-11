Cowboys Country

Eagles may be dodging major injury in advance of Week1 opener vs. Cowboys

After a knee injury scare over the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles are now confident Pro Bowl offensive lineman Landon Dickerson will be ready to play Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Richie Whitt

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson reacts to a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.
/ Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have sustained a serious injury to their version of Zack Martin, and the Dallas Cowboys could be one of the teams to benefit.

However, it appears as though Landon Dickerson, Philly's starting left guard who has made the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons, might avoid a colossal injury to his knee. He was carted off the training camp practice field Sunday, but multiple reports Monday afternoon indicate the Eagles are optimistic.

"Best-case scenario," writes ESPN NFL reporter Adam Scheter. "Dickerson will undergo what’s being described as 'a minor procedure' on the meniscus in his right knee in the coming days. Dickerson then will be considered week to week, with the goal of returning for the Thursday night, Sept. 4 regular-season opener vs. the Cowboys."

Minnesota Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a similar meniscus injury, but instead of major surgery Dickerson is opting to simply have the knee shaved in an attempt to not miss significant playing time.

Without him, the Eagles would be without two of their five offensive linemen (Mekhi Becton signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency) from last year's unit that helped win the Super Bowl and lead Saquon Barkley to 2,000 yards rushing. Running directly behind Dickerson, Barkley last season averaged a whopping 7.1 yards per attempt, totaling 17 carries of 10+ yards and 688 yards overall. He is one of five guards to make the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs past the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.
/ Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Cowboys struggled to stop the run in last week's practice against the Los Angeles Rams and again in Saturday night's 31-21 preseason loss, surrendering 181 yards and two touchdowns on 4.8 yads per carry. Getting Micah Parsons back for Week 1 and having the Eagles missing Dickerson would obviously bode well for Dallas' upset chances.

Said ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky on Monday's NFL Live, "This is a Super Bowl repeat type of injury. It could be that massive."

If Dickerson isn't ready to face the Cowboys in the NFL's kick-off opener, former Houston Texans' first-round draft pick Kenyon Green is his current backup.

The Eagles are heavy betting favorites to win the NFC East at -165, followed by the Washington Commanders (+225), Cowboys (+700) and long-shot New York Giants (+3000).

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes the passer in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.
/ Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Published
