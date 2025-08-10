Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
The Dallas Cowboys stumbled out of the gate to start the 2025 NFL preseason with an uninspiring offensive effort against the Los Angeles Rams.
But while the product on the field wasn't great, the team was playing without many of its top starts, including Dak Prescott.
The stars who were absent from the preseason opener have no lack of confidence in the team and its potential under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and they even have some belief in the Rams.
Prescott was on the field chopping it up with Rams owner Stan Kroenke before kickoff when he made a bold prediction. After the two shook hands, Prescott delivered a simple message: "We'll meet y'all in the NFC Championship."
The last time the Cowboys reached an NFC Championship game, Prescott was just two years old.
A majority of the Cowboys fanbase wasn't alive the last time Dallas challenged for a conference title, so if he is able to make his prediction come true, Prescott will instantly be a Cowboys legend.
Of course, if the Cowboys struggle throughout the 2025 season like they did a year ago, it's only a matter of time until Prescott lands himself featured on "Old Takes Exposed."
