Matt Eberflus reveals biggest issue with Cowboys' defense in preseason loss
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has left a lot to be desired thus far in training camp, and those issues continued in their 31-21 loss in the preseason opener to the Los Angeles Rams.
In a game that was never really in doubt for the Rams, Sean McVay's offense racked up 364 yards of total offense and 22 first downs throughout the evening, including a pair of touchdowns on their first two drives of the game.
Obviously, it is still the preseason, and the Cowboys still have plenty of time to figure out their defensive issues before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 at Lincoln Financial Field.
MORE: Tyler Booker only first-rounder to get this 'honor' after Cowboys' scratch
Those issues in the Cowboys' defense were particularly felt in the running game from the Rams, who cashed Dallas for 181 yards on 38 carries, including five carries for 59 yards from Cody Schrader, and nine carries for 32 yards and two scores from Blake Corum. Fortunately, Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has already pinpointed one of the major issues his players have been suffering from thus far - their pad level.
During the team's Monday press conference, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports, Eberflus told the media that the Cowboys' defense was attempting to tackle too high, and that issue led to more yards than should have been allowed.
He also noted that it is something they will be focusing on heavily this week in practice, and hopes his team will have made progress by the time the Cowboys take the field for their next preseason outing against the Ravens on Saturday.
MORE: Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency
Like the Rams, the Ravens are coming off of a similarly productive preseason win of their own over the Colts, after rushing 42 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-16 win.
And if the Cowboys don't clean up their tackling issues, Baltimore could have a repeat performance in Arlington.
Dallas and Baltimore are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET at at AT&T Stadium.
