Cowboys UDFA making strong case for starting job with impressive preseason

The Dallas Cowboys could be seeing of their UDFA's from the 2025 class in a starting spot, according to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress looks on during the review of a Texas Longhorns touchdown.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress looks on during the review of a Texas Longhorns touchdown. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys not getting off on the right foot in their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams would be an understatement.

The Cowboys looked like a team that hadn't played in a game since January, but not all was lost in the preseason performance.

A few players made strong impressions during their first time on the field in 2025. One of those players is UDFA Zion Childress.

The Cowboys' secondary got picked on early in the game against the Rams. However, Childress was not one of the weak links.

On Monday, the Cowboys' coaching staff took the podium in front of the media, and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus mentioned the team has a great battle for the nickel spot.

According to Eberflus, Kemon Hall, DaRon Bland, and Childress could all be vying for the starting spot.

Childress was a focal point of the defense during his time in college with the Kentucky Wildcats. In his NFL preseason debut, the rookie corner finished the game with six tackles

The Cowboys' secondary has been plagued by injury in recent seasons. Finding a talent like Childress could be a blessing for this unit, as a name like Trevon Diggs is still fighting to be 100 percent when the regular season begins.

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress reacts after a play against the Clemson Tigers.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress reacts after a play against the Clemson Tigers. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

