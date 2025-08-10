3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
It was an ugly game for the Dallas Cowboys, who lost their first preseason contest 31-21 to the Los Angeles Rams.
While preseason games don't mean much in the grand scheme, it was still unfortunate to see the Cowboys pushed around by the home team. It was even more concerning seeing Joe Milton struggle to find his rhythm.
Despite their issues, there were some players who did perform well. Here's a look at three such Cowboys who saw their stock increase.
Rivaldo Fairweather, TE
With three receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown, undrafted free agent Rivaldo Fairweather was one of the stars in the preseason opener. A former punter, he showed off his talent as a route runner, even finding himself running wide open down the seam on a play that was blown dead thanks to a penalty.
Zion Childress, DB
Another undrafted free agent that stood out was Zion Childress. He led the team with six tackles and made a couple of hard hits as well during the game. He's thrown his name in the mix of players competing for the slot job and made sure to impress in his NFL debut.
James Houston, EDGE
While he didn't get a sack, James Houston was quick off the line and recorded a couple of quarterback pressures early in the game. The former Deion Sanders protégé had four tackles and reminded us why he shouldn't be counted out despite the depth along the edge.
